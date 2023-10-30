Concerts must have 'kill switch' in place to curb untoward incidents, Dewan Rakyat told

KUALA LUMPUR: Concert organisers are told to introduce a kill-switch as a method to avoid unwanted incidents during performance, says Teo Nie Ching.
The Deputy Communications and Digital Minister said the instruction was issued following the controversial incident in July involving British band The 1975 during a music festival in Sepang, Selangor.“The government has asked concert organisers to... cut off electricity supply if there is any unwanted incident (during a performance).
“This is a new guideline after the incident (involving The 1975). We hope with stricter guidelines, foreign artistes (will respect) local culture,” she said in the Dewan Rakyat Monday (Oct 30). Zulkifli Ismail (PN-Jasin) had asked about the government's actions following an incident involving The 1975 vocalist Matt Healy's inappropriate behaviour on stage.Teo also added that according to guidelines by the central committee for the application for filming and performance by foreign artistes (Puspal), the police were also involved in carrying out background checks on foreign artistes before they could perform in Malaysia. headtopics.com
She also said Puspal’s committee, which consists of several agencies, would also have representatives at concert or music festival venues to monitor the performances. “During a performance, we ensure that the (relevant parties) such as the Immigration Department, Puspal, police and local authorities are at the venue,” Teo added.In response to another supplementary question by Zulkifly, Teo said the decision to blacklist any band was not under her ministry's jurisdiction, but under the purview of the Foreign Ministry and Immigration Department.