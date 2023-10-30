Good Vibes Festival cancelled after The 1975 kissing incident

PETALING JAYA: Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil has ordered for the immediate cancellation of the Good Vibes Festival, which was supposed to run till Sunday (July 23).

This comes following a controversial incident involving British band The 1975 during the concert that took place at the Sepang International Circuit last night.“I have ordered the IMMEDIATE CANCELLATION of the remainder of the festival which was supposed to take place today until tomorrow, July 23.

“I understand this decision will have implications for the audience who have purchased tickets. Accordingly, I have also urged the organisers to identify a compensation mechanism for ticket buyers.“I want to stress, the position of the Unity Government is very clear. There is no compromise against any party that challenges, disparages and violates Malaysian laws,” he said in a tweet on Saturday (July 22). headtopics.com

The organisers had been summoned to explain the incident where Matty Healy, frontman of British band The 1975, slammed Malaysia’s LGBT laws and kissed his male bandmate Ross MacDonald on stage during the concert.“This is a very disrespectful act. I have summoned the organisers to give an explanation, and I will contact the authorities for a full report,” said Fahmi via his official Twitter account in the early hours of Saturday (July 22) morning.

“This decision adheres to the immediate cancellation directive issued at 1.20pm, 22 July 2023, by the Communications and Digital Ministry. The Ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against any parties that challenge, ridicule, or contravene Malaysian laws." headtopics.com

The organisers said they sincerely apologise to all their ticker holders, vendors, sponsors, and partners.

