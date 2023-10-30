Govt drawing up p-hailing guidelines for road safety, says Loke

KUALA LUMPUR: P-hailing operational guidelines are being developed to ensure the safety of riders and other road users, says Anthony Loke.

The Transport Minister said the P-hailing Land Public Transport (Licensing and Supervision) Regulations would have to be followed by all industry stakeholders."The government will ensure that appropriate rules are set that ensure the operational safety of p-hailing for both the riders and other road users," he said in a parliamentary written reply dated Thursday (Oct 26).

It was a response to Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PN-Setiu), who asked about the current state of cooperation between the government and p-hailing operators in addressing safety issues posed by reckless delivery riders.

Shaharizukirnain said this was due to nearly 70% of p-hailing riders riding in a risky manner, especially during peak hours.Loke added that the ministry was currently monitoring all p-hailing service providers to ensure that insurance initiatives continue to be provided to riders and third parties.

"The ministry will continue to ensure riders' safety as part of amendments to various Acts earlier this year which stipulate that self-employed individuals fall under the Self-Employment Social Security Act 2017.Amendments to the Land Public Transport Act 2010, Road Transport Act 1987 and Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 were passed on June 16 by Parliament to regulate p-hailing services in the country.

