'Ratu Naga' called to Bukit Aman over video clip involving PM's wife

KUALA LUMPUR: Social media personality Ratu Naga, aka Syarul Ema Rena Abu Samah, is at Bukit Aman here giving her statement to police over an allegedly slanderous video.

Last week, the Bandar Tun Razak PKR division lodged a police report over the video which it said was"slanderous" towards Dr Wan Azizah.Govt drawing up p-hailing guidelines for road safety, says LokeNew counters to ease Immigration clearance at KLIA ready by end-November

Polis panggil ‘Ratu Naga’ berkait fitnah terhadap isteri PMSyarul Ema Rena Abu Samah berkata beliau diminta hadir ke Bukit Aman pagi esok. Read more ⮕

PN’s Ratu Naga summoned by cops over alleged Wan Azizah postSyarul Ema Rena Abu Samah will be at Bukit Aman’s classified crime investigation unit at 10am tomorrow. Read more ⮕

Cops arrest 2 men over criminal threats against PM, deputy IGPBukit Aman says they were arrested in Bandar Baru Bangi and Bukit Mertajam. Read more ⮕

Polis tahan 2 lelaki ugut PM, timbalan KPN di FBDua suspek ditahan masing-masing di kawasan bandar Bangi dan Bukit Mertajam semalam. Read more ⮕

Malaysia’s crime index down by 1.1%Bukit Aman, however, says there has been an increase in cybercrime cases. Read more ⮕

Singapore’s unemployment rate increasesThe Banyumas City Police have discovered that the glass flooring on a bridge that shattered at a tourist destination in the Limpakuwus pine forest in Banyumas regency, Central Java, Indonesia, on Wednesday was extremely thin, measuring only 1.2cm. Read more ⮕