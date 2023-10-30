IPhone Users On Yes 5G Can Now Use ESIM, VoLTE And More Via IOS 17.1 Update

updating their devices to the newly released iOS 17.1 firmware. Most importantly, among these include the ability to utilise 5G connectivity on supported iPhone models - a key element that was missing for a very long while, despite being one of the earliest telcos in Malaysia to adopt the newer infrastructure.

Apart from that, updating to the latest iOS firmware also grants Yes 5G users to features such as eSIM support, FaceTime over Cellular, Personal Hotspot, VoLTE and Wi-Fi Calling. Like the 5G connectivity mentioned earlier, all of these were previously unavailable due to the lack of support for the telco. On that note, even though all of the aforementioned features are now accessible to subscribers, Apple has yet to include Yes 5G in its list of supported carriers in Malaysia on its website.

According to the telco, supported Apple smartphones include all iPhone XS models and later. Yes 5G users who've yet to acquire the iOS 17.1 update may do so by accessing the Settings app on your iPhone. From there, tap on General, and then select Download and Install under the Software Update tab.

Support for these long awaited iPhone features arrive just in time for Yes 5G's planned launch of its new plans that's happening on 3 November 2023, which will also see the telco offering Apple's smartphones for the very first time. While full pricing details are still kept under wraps for now, it did tease that the starting price for the base iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will start from RM21 per month and RM51 per month, respectively.

