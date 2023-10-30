EU to help Western Balkans reforms with 6 billion euro package

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a press conference, in Skopje, North Macedonia October 30, 2023. REUTERS/Ognen Teofilovski

SARAJEVO (Reuters) - The European Union plans to help the countries of the Western Balkans to pursue reforms needed for integration with the wealthy bloc with 6 billion euros investment, the EU executive's president Ursula von der Leyen said in Skopje on Monday.

North Macedonia, Albania, Kosovo, Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina all need to seize the"window of opportunity" for the enlargement of the EU and work to align their standards to those in the bloc, von der Leyen said. headtopics.com

Von der Leyen said the EU's new growth plan for the region would include the opening of its common market to the Western Balkan countries in areas such as free movement of goods and services, transport and energy. It also urged the countries to open a common regional market and pursue with necessary reforms.

North Macedonia, for example, needs to reform its business environment, create an efficient public administration, have sound public finances and improve the fight against corruption. It also needs to amend the constitution to recognise Bulgarians as a minority, as requested by Bulgaria to allow the country to join the EU. headtopics.com

"These reforms will come with investment," von der Leyen said during a news conference with North Macedonia's Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski at the start of her Western Balkans tour.Von der Leyen said the EU was ready to start disbursing 100 million euros in microfinancial assistance but"we need to do more, we need to bring our economies closer", since the economies of the Western Balkan countries' account for about 42% of the EU average income.

Makan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak mudaMakan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak muda Read more ⮕

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandalForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Freedom of Information Act needs amendments to OSA first, says AzalinaWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕

Dried seahorses worth RM180,000 seized by authorities at Thai borderWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕

Bersatu will discuss Labuan MP's decision to back unity govt, says Wan SaifulWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕

SESB conducts load shedding following low gas pressure at two IPPs on MondayWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕