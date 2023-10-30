SESB conducts load shedding following low gas pressure at two IPPs on Monday

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) is conducting load shedding following the low gas pressure recorded at two Independent Power Producers (IPPs), which impacted their operations on Monday (Oct 30).

In a statement, the utility company said the disruption occurred at 3.15pm, which prompted the power rationing. "The areas involved are Kota Kinabalu, Kudat, Kunak, Tenom, Kota Marudu, Beaufort, Keningau, Bongawan, Papar, Labuan, Tuaran, Lahad Datu, Semporna, Sandakan, Tawau and Kinabatangan."SESB is currently making efforts to ensure the electricity is being restored in stages," it said in a statement.

Consumers are urged to contact the SESB Careline at 15454 or 088-515000, 019-8525427 or through the mySESB app for any enquiries.High Court orders Papagomo to remove defamitory clip against Mohd Na'im

Makan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak mudaMakan tiga mangkuk nasi seminggu, Alvin Wong jaga pemakanan demi watak muda Read more ⮕

Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandalForeign diplomats, business leaders and China watchers around the world joined the Chinese public in remembering Li who died on FridayMany who had first-hand experience of the former premier shared photos of him on Weibo, including his visits to disaster... Read more ⮕

Fundamental shift must in addressing Sabah’s energy needsIN a recent statement I made in Dewan Rakyat, I stood firm in my conviction that Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd (SESB) should spearhead a transformative change. Read more ⮕

Sri Lanka lets Chinese ship conduct research despite spying concernsThe vessel will be allowed to conduct marine research for two days starting Monday. Read more ⮕

After 2 near-death episodes, stroke survivor prizes lifeOn World Stroke Day, Melinda Wong, who suffered a stroke at 41 years old, shares her experience and how the after-effects still remain. Read more ⮕

QuickCheck: Can you survive a parachute failure?Wong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Read more ⮕