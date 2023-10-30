Bersatu will discuss Labuan MP's decision to back unity govt, says Wan Saiful

KUALA LUMPUR: Bersatu MPs and members will discuss their Labuan colleague's decision to back Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, says Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan.

The Tasek Gelugor MP and former party information chief said an announcement will be made after the discussion, which is to be held soon.“I believe the party will make an announcement that suits the outcome (of the discussions)," he told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat media room here on Monday (Oct 30).

This followed a statement by Bersatu’s Labuan MP Datuk Suhaili Abdul Rahman earlier in the day declaring his support for the unity government led by Anwar. Suhaili said he made the decision because Labuan and its people had been suffering for years amid increasing cost of living and longstanding unresolved issues on the island.He is the second MP from the party to declare support for the unity government. headtopics.com

On Oct 12, Kuala Kangsar MP Datuk Iskandar Dzulkarnain Abdul Khalid declared his support for the Prime Minister's leadership but said he too remained with his party.Dried seahorses worth RM180,000 seized by authorities at Thai borderChicken subsidy removal: Govt needs to ensure sufficient supply, says consumer group

Labuan MP’s fate to be decided soon, says Wan SaifulBersatu Supreme Council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan says the party will hold a meeting to discuss Suhaili Abdul Rahman’s decision to support Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕

Labuan MP’s fate to be decided soon, says Wan SaifulKuala Lumpur: Bersatu will hold a meeting soon to discuss the fate of Labuan MP Suhaili Abdul Rahman, who has declared support for Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim. Read more ⮕

Wan Saiful hits out at Anwar over PTPTN repayment ideaThe former PTPTN chairman says Anwar Ibrahim had opposed the repayment of loans through salary deductions in 2018. Read more ⮕

Bersatu's Labuan MP declares support for AnwarGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Isytihar sokong PM: Nasib Ahli Parlimen Labuan akan dibincangAhli MPT Bersatu Wan Saiful Wan Jan berkata perbincangan mengenai Suhaili Abdul Rahman akan dilakukan dalam masa terdekat. Read more ⮕

Kos RM15 juta, Saiful Apek idam hasilkan filem 12 MeiKos RM15 juta, Saiful Apek idam hasilkan filem 12 Mei Read more ⮕