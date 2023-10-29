Hong Kong actress Jacqueline Wong ties the knot four years after cheating scandal

Jacqueline Wong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday. Photo: Jacqueline Wong/Instagram

Wong, 34, and Lai, 48, held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday, inviting their relatives and a few good friends from the entertainment industry. The former TVB actress also shared on Instagram Stories a photo of herself with her elder sister Scarlett Wong holding the bridal bouquet, thanking her for helping out at the wedding and serving as the emcee.Jacqueline Wong’s acting career was derailed after she was spotted kissing married singer Andy Hui in a taxi in April 2019.

Wong has since made her comeback as a singer-songwriter. In 2023, she released two songs for which she wrote the lyrics and music – During an interview in June 2023, she thanked him for his constant encouragement and for "pushing" her. He is a co-producer of her songs.