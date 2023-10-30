Freedom of Information Act needs amendments to OSA first, says Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR: There is no need to rush the tabling of a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), says Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

The Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Parliament and Institutional Reforms) said this was because the Official Secrets Act 1972 (OSA) may be amended to pave the way for the FOIA."As such, there needs to be a balancing act where amendments to the OSA are needed to allow for the FOIA to have a wider scope," she said during her ministerial replies on Budget 2024 in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday (Oct 30).

She said this needed engagement with lawmakers from both sides of the political divide and stakeholders before the proposed FOIA law could be drafted."However, there may be insufficient time to do it this year as amendments (to existing laws) are also needed," she said, adding that the proposed FOIA Bill could be tabled in Parliament next year."There are plans to increase the number of courts in phases," she added.

Meanwhile, Azalina said there has been positive feedback regarding the use of"legal companions" in trials involving child victims of sexual offences. Although the courts are now more child-friendly, Azalina said young witnesses would be more at ease if a legal companion accompanied them during trials.

