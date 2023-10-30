Congestion at Causeway has eased thanks to joint M'sia, S'pore efforts, says Anwar

SINGAPORE: The congestion at the Causeway connecting Johor Baru and Singapore has eased following the collective effort made by relevant Malaysian ministries, the Royal Malaysian Customs and their Singapore counterparts, says Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Both Prime Ministers met in Singapore for the 10th Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat, the first since the Covid-19 pandemic. “I said we can facilitate the sale (of WCP) so that Singapore can have the facility and make the flow more easy for Malaysian workers to Singapore, and Singaporeans coming into Johor particularly during weekends,” he said.

“We have also started to redevelop WCP to increase its capacity and meet the expected long-term growth in cross-border commuters.According to a joint statement issued after the Retreat, the Immigration and Transportation Links Work Groups have worked closely to strengthen infrastructure and cross-border connectivity between Singapore and Johor. headtopics.com

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) projected that the traffic volume at WCP will have increased by close to 40% by 2050. In another related matter, both Anwar and Lee welcomed the good progress made in the ongoing construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

