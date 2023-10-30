216 foreigners detained in Negri Sembilan for violating immigration rules

SEREMBAN: The state Immigration Department has detained 216 foreigners, including 11 children, in various operations over five days in Negri Sembilan.

State director, Kennith Tan Aik Kiang, said of the 216 detained in the Ops Sabong blitz carried out beginning Oct 24, 71 were women."We screened 1,597 foreigners, and 216 were detained for violating various Immigration rules," he said in a statement.

He said the individuals detained were from Myanmar (153), Bangladesh (24), Indonesia (16), Vietnam (eight), Nepal (five), Pakistan and India (four each) and Cambodia (two). Tan said they were being probed under Sections 6(1)(c) and 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 and rule 39 (b) of the Immigration Regulations 1963.Tan said since the beginning of the year till Oct 11, Immigration has carried out 30 operations against foreigners at the Nilai 3 shopping area."Of the 184 individuals checked, 31 were arrested for allegedly violating Immigration rules. headtopics.com

Of these, 14 were Pakistanis, seven from Bangladesh, five Indonesians, three Indians and two Myanmar nationals.Tan said Immigration would continue similar operations to ensure the foreigners complied with Immigration rules and the safety of locals.

"We hope locals who have information on individuals living here illegally will channel the information to us.

