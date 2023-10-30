Kedai Jujur in schools will instil integrity and honesty among the young, says Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU: Honesty is being taught to students with the setting up of"Kedai Jujur" (honesty shops) in schools as part of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission's (MACC) awareness efforts on graft prevention.

The unmanned shops in schools will allow students, parents and members of the community to pick up items they want and place payment in a box at each outlet. Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor launched the state-level Kedai Jujur programme for 2023 at SMK Sri Nangka in Tuaran, about 40km from here, on Monday (Oct 30) with MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki also present.Buyers would be mainly students, teachers, parents and the general public who will make cash payments for purchases.

Hajiji said Kedai Jujur was not profit-oriented and was more of an experimental learning method for children to appreciate the value of making honest payment for goods taken. "Such moral habits (of honesty and integrity) need to be applied starting from the school environment, so that it becomes (normal practice) when they grow up. The Kedai Jujur concept can be a foundation to instil the right values in our children," he added. headtopics.com

Hajiji said the concept is not unfamiliar to many in Sabah because it is widely practised at unattended vegetable stalls along roads in some rural areas. Hajiji said the merchants would place boxes at the stalls for customers to place their cash with the expectation of an honest payment for each transaction.

The Kedai Jujur programme was initiated by MACC in 2021. It is carried out in cooperation with Petra Energy Berhad, the Education Department and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Association (Pakar) as part of the National Anti-Corruption Plan 2019-23 to strengthen integrity at school level. headtopics.com

