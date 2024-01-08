Experts urge Malaysians to conserve water

Water is plentiful in Malaysia and its low cost has led to many taking it for granted – an average of over 200 litres of water per capita is used every day here. This watery paradise will not last and experts are sounding the alert: it is time for all stakeholders to play their role in conserving water to ensure there is enough in the future.

While most of the water use comes from the commercial sector, National Water Services Commission (SPAN) chairman Charles Santiago said the consumption trend among Malaysians is very high. He said one of the reasons why domestic consumers record high usage is because treated water is also used to wash cars. Unlike electricity, which people are more mindful of conserving due to its higher cost, people tend to not take water so seriously because it is cheap.Call to save water: (From left) Santiago, Saravanan and Piarapakaran.Santiago said water sources are being depleted as rivers are already being affected by climate chang





