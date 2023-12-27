Malaysians and Toilet Etiquette: Crossing the Line

In the hallowed privacy of our bathrooms, we all have our little secrets. Some might belt out an impromptu concert in the shower, while others debate the profound questions of life seated on the porcelain throne. However, there are those among us who might be unknowingly wreaking havoc with every flush. Let’s address the elephant in the room (or should I say the bathroom) – Malaysians are known for many things, but perhaps not for their stellar toilet etiquette.

Sure, we might not be the epitome of politeness when nature calls, but there’s a line that even the most laid-back bathroom-goer shouldn’t cross





therakyatpost » / 🏆 14. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Government's Responsibility for the Health of MalaysiansThe government needs to take special initiatives to preserve the good health of all Malaysians. The primary obligations of the government in any civilised country are to provide food, shelter, and ensure the health of its population.

Source: fmtoday - 🏆 5. / 72 Read more »

Malaysians Overspending Despite Tough TimesTimes are bad, yet Malaysians are spending more. Financial analysts express concern over the trend of overspending and attribute it to a lack of financial literacy.

Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »

The Five Most Common STDs Among MalaysiansSex is a perfectly normal expression of love between consenting adults, which is why it’s important to be aware of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) for the betterment of ourselves and our partner(s). This article discusses the five most common STDs among Malaysians, including herpes and chlamydia.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Malaysians to Register Online for Fuel Subsidy QualificationMalaysians will need to register online at the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) website to check if they qualify for the targeted fuel subsidy. Offline methods for updating details will also be available. The subsidies will be implemented based on individual net disposable income.

Source: paultan - 🏆 22. / 51 Read more »

Concerns over Malaysia's targeted fuel subsidy initiativeAs more clarity emerges on Putrajaya’s targeted fuel subsidy initiative, Malaysians are concerned about the impact on domestic consumption and the increase in prices of goods and services.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide PromotionsTiger Beer launches its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences, aiming to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »