Malaysians to Register Online for Fuel Subsidy Qualification

Malaysians will need to register themselves online at the Pangkalan Data Utama (PADU) website in order to find out if they qualify for the targeted fuel subsidy. Offline methods for updating details in the PADU database will also be available. Registration and updating can be done at district offices, village community management councils (MPKK), and with local authorities. The targeted subsidies for petrol and diesel will be implemented based on individual net disposable income.





