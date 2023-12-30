Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia) Faces Legal Action from McDonald’s Malaysia

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS Malaysia), a grassroots movement standing in solidarity with Palestinian rights says they are facing legal action from McDonald’s Malaysia. The non-governmental organisation (NGO) told The Rakyat Post that Gerbang Alaf Restaurants Sdn Bhd, the licensee of the global fast-food chain McDonald’s in Malaysia, issued a legal notice and a statement of claim to them last month.

The notice, among others, was to compel the NGO to cease all activities that destroy the reputation of McDonald’s Malaysia. This document was sighted by The Rakyat Post, and Gerbang Alaf Restaurants also demanded a retraction of the libellous contents by BDS Malaysia against them and an apology. Gerbang Alaf Restaurants said they discovered these statements on various online platforms, including the official Facebook page of BDS Malaysia and the personal Facebook account of Professor Dr Mohd Nazari Ismail, its chairma





