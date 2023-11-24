Dubai to host COP28 with focus on private sector engagement

Over 700,000 individuals from around the world are set to converge in Dubai to participate in the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as the 2023 Conference of the Parties (COP28). The COP28 UAE president aims to make this the most inclusive and consequential COP to date.

The conference will also focus on engaging with the private sector through the inaugural Business & Philanthropy Climate Forum, which will bring together 1,000 heads of business and philanthropy to spur tangible climate action





