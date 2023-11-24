The Sonos Move 2

If you're coming from the original Move, then the Move 2 is going to look entirely familiar. In fact, it's downright identical. The biggest update from its predecessor, though, is that the Move 2 is a stereo speaker, featuring two tweeters now, instead of one. On top of that, it's also got a nice and surprisingly powerful woofer inside, to help drive what Sonos calls 'deep, dynamic, and clean bass'.
Like the Era 100 and Era 300, the Move 2 uses a touch-based volume slider, along with improved touch-based functions. Additionally, there's a USB-C port that serves as a charging port or Line-In, a switch that either mutes or leaves the built-in microphone turned on. That last point really depends on whether or not you want whatever Voice Assistant listening in your conversations and picking up on your listening habits. Lastly, there's a dedicated Bluetooth button for...well, the Bluetooth function on the speaker. Oh, and the speaker still has that little nook at the top of the enclosure, so that one can easily carry it in one han
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LowyatNET - 🏆 13. / 59 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »
Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »
(Video) “Shut Up”: Local Man Refuses To Move From Women-Only MRT CoachIt’s been a while since RapidKL began implementing women-only coaches for the MRT Kajang Line trains - but unfortunately, there are still men who board the
Source: HypeMY - 🏆 10. / 63 Read more »
Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »
Source: DailyExpress_MY - 🏆 3. / 83 Read more »