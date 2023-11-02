Pope Francis says will attend COP28 Climate Summit in Dubai

“Yes, I will travel to Dubai. I think that (I will be there) from Dec 1-3,“ Sputnik quoted Pope Francis as telling the Rai1 broadcaster on Wednesday. During the conference, the pontiff is expected to urge the international community for urgent action to curb global warming.

The United Nations Climate Change Conference or Conference of the Parties of the UNFCCC will take place at the Expo City, Dubai. Pope Francis will be the first ever pontiff who will attend the conference that has been held regularly since 1995.-Bernama-Sputnik

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MALAYMAIL: Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in DubaiROME, Nov 2 — Pope Francis on Wednesday said he would attend the crucial COP28 climate talks starting in Dubai on November 30, weeks after warning that time is running out to act...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: King Charles set to deliver opening address at COP28 summitThe British monarch will also be launching the inaugural COP28 Business and Philanthropy Climate Forum.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Pope says 2-state solution needed for Israel-PalestinePope Francis calls for a ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to help Gazans.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Govt source: China’s veteran climate envoy Xie to step down in DecemberBEIJING, Nov 1 — China’s veteran climate change envoy, Xie Zhenhua, is set to retire in December at the end of this year’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai, a government...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: GCA, Bangladesh join forces to address climate change threat in vulnerable communitiesKUALA LUMPUR: The Global Center on Adaptation (GCA) Chief Executive Officer, Professor Patrick Verkooijen, concluded a high-level mission to Banglades...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

MALAYMAIL: Climate change: Malaysia steadfast in stance for developed countries to fulfil commitment, says PM AnwarKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 31 — Malaysia remains steadfast in its stance for developed countries to immediately fulfil their commitment to support climate ambition endeavours of...

Source: malaymail | Read more ⮕