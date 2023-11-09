World Leaders to Gather in Dubai for COP28 Climate Meeting

World leaders will be gathering at Expo City, Dubai from Nov 30 to Dec 12 for the 28th annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting (COP28) to discuss how to limit and prepare for future climate change. The COP28, or the 28th Conference of the Parties under United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), hosted by United Arab Emirates this year, will look at ways to set global temperature to 1.
5 degrees Celcius above pre-industrial level, stipulated by the landmark Paris Agreement signed in 2015. On Oct 31, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said in a Facebook post, he would lead a delegation to the World Climate Action Summit in December, to be held alongside COP28 in Dubai. In June, Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad has reportedly said, Malaysia will focus on energy transition and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) at the COP2
