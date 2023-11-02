Pope says to attend COP28 climate conference in Dubai

It will be the first time a pope has attended a COP meeting in person since the process began in 1995. The 86-year-old has made the environment one of the main themes of his papacy since being elected pope by cardinals in 2013.In early October, Francis published an update on his landmark thesis of the devastation of human-induced climate change that he released eight years ago, warning some damage was “already irreversible”.
“Laudato Si” ran to almost 200 pages and was aimed not just at the world’s 1.3 billion Catholics, but everyone on the planet, a call to global solidarity to act together to protect “our common home”.With that document, he placed himself — and the Church — firmly behind the science on blaming human behaviour for climate change.
But he said the Dubai talks “can represent a change of direction”, if participants make binding agreements on moving from fossil fuels to clean energy sources such as wind and solar.The pope met Sultan Al Jaber, the president-designate of the COP28 talks, at the Vatican on October 11.
In his text last month, Francis referenced concerns about the UN talks being held in the oil-rich United Arab Emirates, noting that while it was a “great exporter of fossil fuels” it also made “significant investments” in renewable energy sources.
The trip to Dubai will be the 45th overseas visit by the pope since he was elected — and the seventh country he has visited this year.
