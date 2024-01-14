DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang's alleged cousinship with Chin Peng based on political sources, claims MP

The statement that DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang is a cousin of the late Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) leader Chin Peng is based on political sources which are believed to be legitimate, claims Kepala Batas MP Siti Mastura Muhammad.

In her defence filed yesterday at the Penang High Court in response to the suits against her by three senior DAP leaders, the PAS deputy women’s wing chief says the facts were sourced from a book published by the Barisan Nasional (BN’s) communications department as part of the coalition’s 15th general election campaign material. Mastura also cites the same “reliable” source for her claims that Kit Siang and his son, Guan Eng, who is the DAP chairman, are cousins of the former Singapore prime minister Lee Kuan Yew, and that Seputeh MP Teresa Kok is a cousin of Betty Chew, Guan Eng’s wife. Kit Siang, Guan Eng and Kok had claimed in their separate suits that Mastura made defamatory statements about them being related to Chin Peng and Lee, among other





