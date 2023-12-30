Man Jailed for Using Fake Passport; Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Not Sudden Decision: Deputy Finance Minister

Man sentenced to 20 weeks' jail for using fake Malaysian passport after thinking he was wanted by Singapore police. Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying says the collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services is not a sudden decision by the current government, but has been applicable since 2018.





Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Applicable Since 2018, Says Deputy Finance MinisterThe collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services has been applicable since 2018, according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. This policy was already determined in the 2018 guidelines on service tax and is not a sudden decision by the current government.

Mixed responses to Cabinet reshuffle announced by PM AnwarWomen's and seniors' rights advocates have voiced mixed responses to the Cabinet reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim. While some noted that the appointment of a woman deputy minister in the Finance Ministry was a positive step towards women's representation in key ministries, others cautioned that the new appointments could be disruptive.

Umno Sabah deputy chief calls for government-run English medium schools in SabahUmno Sabah deputy chief Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan urged the federal government to bring back government-run English medium schools in Sabah. Abdul Rahman said that he supports the usage of English as an alternative language of communication for official matters in Sabah.

Chinese semiconductor design companies turn to Malaysian firms for chip assemblyA growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the US expands sanctions on China's chip industry.

Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide PromotionsTiger Beer launches its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences, aiming to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year.

Malaysian Pharmacists Society urges Health Minister to regulate vape liquid and ban smoking for certain generationsSecond-time health minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad should restore vape liquid to the Poisons List and proceed with the Generational End Game (GEG) to ban smoking for certain generations, according to the Malaysian Pharmacists Society (MPS). MPS praised Dzulkefly's appointment as health minister and expressed hope that he would continue his unfinished duties.

