Family of Female Student Claims Delay in Sexual Harassment Case at Boarding School

The family of a female student has become a victim of sexual harassment at a boarding school in Sabak Bernam, as they claim that the suspect has not been charged yet. The investigation into the case is said to be ongoing with no progress since the police report was filed in 2022, but there are no signs of the alleged suspect, who is believed to be a teacher and hockey team coach at the school.

One of the victim's brothers, who wishes to remain anonymous, said that he and other family members, including their mother, feel that the case is being swept under the rug to protect the reputation of the school and its administrators, who were then known as 'Outstanding Principal'. According to him, the first police report was filed at the Kuala Selangor Police Station in 2021, but it was rejected by the officer who claimed to have no evidence to accuse the teacher of sexual harassment against his sister





