Former Malaysian Prime Minister Claims Malaysian Indians and Chinese Are Not Completely Loyal to the Country

Former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s recent interview with Indian satellite TV channel Thanthi TV has stoked controversy again when he claimed Malaysian Indians and Chinese are not completely loyal to the country. His reasoning for this is that some Indians and Chinese here still identify themselves with their countries of origin. During the interview, Dr Mahathir said Malaysia belongs to the people who founded Malaysia.

Dr Mahathir believes that all races should identify as Malays, calling for total assimilation with the indigenous culture (Malay, not Orang Asli) of the land. He expects Chinese and Indians to speak the national language, Bahasa Melayu, at home instead of their mother tongue. Some Chinese and Indians here don’t speak the local language at all. They have their own school, language, and culture





