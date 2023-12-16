Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance Urges Government to Abandon Proposed Citizenship Amendments

The Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), The Child Rights protection group and Impacted Malaysian parents urges Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani government to promptly abandon the proposed regressive citizenship amendments which will further impact categories of children who are constitutionally Malaysian and who have been arbitrarily and wilfully denied citizenship by the Home Ministry.

These amendments aim to legitimise the Home Ministry’s unconstitutional actions which do not have the mandate of the rakyat. Further, these regressive amendments are being made without engaging with and seeking input from organisations working on the ground with impacted individuals and communities; and are being proposed without understanding the issues or collecting relevant information and data. Changing citizenship laws, which grant children access to other fundamental constitutional and human rights, based on whimsical or discriminatory motives will lead to unjust consequences and place more innocent children at risk of harm and violatio





CSO Platform for Reform expresses concern over proposed citizenship amendments in SabahThe Sabah and Sarawak Chapters of CSO Platform for Reform are deeply concerned over the proposed Federal Constitution amendment on citizenship that will adversely affect the Indigenous Peoples of Sabah and Sarawak who are still stateless or hold the MyPR instead of the MyKad. The proposed amendments are not in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

CSO Platform for Reform expresses concern over proposed citizenship amendments in SabahThe Sabah and Sarawak Chapters of CSO Platform for Reform are deeply concerned over the proposed Federal Constitution amendment on citizenship that will adversely affect the Indigenous Peoples of Sabah and Sarawak who are still stateless or hold the MyPR instead of the MyKad. The proposed amendments are not in line with the Malaysia Agreement 1963.

