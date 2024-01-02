Chinese President Xi Jinping Pledges to Strengthen Economic Momentum and Job Creation

Chinese president Xi Jinping acknowledged the difficulties faced by some companies and citizens in 2023, pledging to strengthen economic momentum and job creation. He emphasized the need for steady and long-term economic development and better education, career opportunities, and healthcare for the people.





Chinese semiconductor design companies turn to Malaysian firms for chip assemblyA growing number of Chinese semiconductor design companies are tapping Malaysian firms to assemble a portion of their high-end chips, keen to hedge risks in case the US expands sanctions on China's chip industry.

Tiger Beer Celebrates Chinese New Year with Nationwide PromotionsTiger Beer launches its CNY 2024 campaign with nationwide promotions and in-mall experiences, aiming to celebrate Malaysians' achievements and inspire them to set bolder goals for the new year.

Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Applicable Since 2018, Says Deputy Finance MinisterThe collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services has been applicable since 2018, according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. This policy was already determined in the 2018 guidelines on service tax and is not a sudden decision by the current government.

Malaysian Film 'Abang Adik' Sheds Light on Poverty Struggles in Chinese CommunityThe latest Malaysian film, “Abang Adik,” is stirring a national conversation by portraying the seldom-seen struggles of poverty within the Malaysian Chinese community. Directed by Jin Ong, the film challenges prevailing stereotypes and offers a raw depiction of marginalization. It tells a compelling story of two brothers bound not by blood but by shared hardships and the pursuit of identity within the tapestry of Malaysia’s complex societal fabric.

House authorizes impeachment inquiry into President Joe BidenThe House on Wednesday authorized the impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden, with every Republican rallying behind the politically charged process despite lingering concerns among some in the party that the investigation has yet to produce evidence of misconduct by the president.

Putin Announces Intention to Run for President Again in 2024Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his intention to run for president again in the 2024 election, which will extend his power until at least 2030. This comes as a surprise after predictions of an imminent defeat for Russia in its war with Ukraine.

