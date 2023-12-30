Service Tax for Traditional Chinese Medicine Applicable Since 2018, Says Deputy Finance Minister

The collection of service tax for traditional Chinese medicine services has been applicable since 2018, according to Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying. This policy was already determined in the 2018 guidelines on service tax and is not a sudden decision by the current government. Traditional Chinese medicine is classified together with traditional Malay medicine and traditional Indian medicine in a taxable category, while modern medicine is classified under a different category.





