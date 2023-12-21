Scholarships for Malaysian Students

Studying overseas isn’t just a move toward achieving your career goals, it also opens the door to a host of new experiences. When you think about it, this could be your only chance to experience an extended stay abroad. As you progress in your career and secure a job, the possibility of studying abroad might become a rare opportunity. So, to kickstart your search, here’s a list of scholarships for all you Malaysian students! 1.

Yayasan Khazanah Global Scholarship The Khazanah Global Scholarship is a prestigious award that offers opportunities for bright and high-achieving Malaysians that support undergraduate, Master’s and PhD studies at selected leading universities in the UK, US and Australia. Recipients of the Khazanah Global Scholarship are provided with leadership training and job attachments at leading organisations in Malaysia. Candidates must undergo five levels of assessment as part of the Khazanah Global Scholarship Programme, which includes a mix of online and face-to-face evaluations. You can click the link to learn more about their selection proces





WORLDOFBUZZ » / 🏆 19. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance Urges Government to Abandon Proposed Citizenship AmendmentsThe Malaysian Citizenship Rights Alliance (MCRA), The Child Rights protection group and Impacted Malaysian parents urges Prime Minister Anwar’s Madani government to promptly abandon the proposed regressive citizenship amendments which will further impact categories of children who are constitutionally Malaysian and who have been arbitrarily and wilfully denied citizenship by the Home Ministry.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Malaysian Student's TikTok Video Sparks Controversy Over University AfterpartyA Malaysian student's TikTok video expressing her views on a university afterparty in the UK has sparked controversy. The student, Aisyah, criticized the Malaysian Society Club (MSOC) for organizing the afterparty, stating that it was disrespectful to invite Muslim students to a club event. Netizens have debated whether Aisyah was imposing her religious views.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Budak Flat: A Thrilling Malaysian MovieBudak Flat is filled with conflicts, exhilarating fight sequences, as well as emotional twists and turns that would keep anyone at the edge of their seats. It is Prime Video's first Amazon Original film from Malaysia and is currently trending as the number one show in Malaysia on Prime Video.

Source: therakyatpost - 🏆 14. / 59 Read more »

Dream Gifts: What Malaysian Girlfriends Secretly WantWe asked five Malaysian girlfriends to admit what their secret dream gifts were, and they sound A LOT like what we fantasised about too TBH.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone trainingMeraque Group signs MoU with Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to provide education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.

Source: DNewsAsia - 🏆 23. / 51 Read more »

80% of Malaysian children face vision issues due to prolonged screen timeA study reveals that 80% of Malaysian children are experiencing vision issues as a result of excessive screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown. Myopia and hyperopia are the most common problems, with one in 10 children facing major vision problems. Teaching responsible smartphone usage is suggested as a solution. Dear headtopics.com webmaster, You always provide clear explanations and definitions.

Source: theSundaily - 🏆 25. / 51 Read more »