Singapore reports surge in Covid-19 cases due to new strain

A fairly new Covid-19 strain, “JN.1”, that accounts for the vast majority of Singapore’s latest wave of infections, was classified as a “variant of interest” on Tuesday (Dec 19) by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Ministry of Health (MOH) said last Friday that Singapore recorded an estimated 56,043 Covid-19 cases in the week of Dec 3 to Dec 9, a surge of 75 per cent from the week prior.

The ministry is advising members of the public to wear masks in crowded spaces even if they are not sick, and has opened a second Covid-19 treatment facility to care for Covid-19 patients who do not need intensive hospital care. Cases have since plateaued over the past week, as the seven-day moving average on Dec 17 was 7,730, down from the 7,870 cases on Dec 12.In its statement last Friday, MOH said that the vast majority of cases it sees come from the JN.1 strain





malaymail » / 🏆 1. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MOH encourages public to wear masks in crowded places as Covid-19 cases riseThe Ministry of Health (MOH) is strongly encouraging the public to wear a mask in crowded places even if they are not sick, as Covid-19 cases rose above 56,000 last week. It will also open a second Covid-19 treatment facility located at Singapore Expo Hall 10 in Changi this weekend, it said in a press statement yesterday. Together with the existing facility at Crawfurd Hospital along Adam Road, the two facilities will be able to care for more than 80 stable Covid-19 patients who do not need intensive hospital care. Starting December 19, MOH will be giving daily updates on Covid-19 cases on its website to provide the latest information during this period of surge in cases.As Covid-19 testing is no longer routinely required here, the number of reported Covid-19 cases is expected to under-represent the actual situation, MOH said

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singapore Male Sex Worker Jailed for HIV-Positive StatusA Singapore male sex worker who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to clients and engaged in unprotected sex has been sentenced to three years and three months' jail.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Taylor’s University Hosts Closing Ceremony of China-ASEAN Health Qigong Training CampA resounding celebration of international collaboration and cultural exchange reached its pinnacle recently as Taylor’s University played host to the closing ceremony of the 2023 China-ASEAN Health Qigong Training Camp.

Source: WORLDOFBUZZ - 🏆 19. / 53 Read more »

Rise in Workplace Injuries in Singapore, Declining Total Fertility Rate Linked to Socioeconomic FactorsExperts attribute the rise in workplace injuries in bus and rail operations in Singapore to preventable causes. Additionally, the country's declining Total Fertility Rate (TFR) is linked to cost of living pressures, socioeconomic progress, and infertility. The increase in the number of women participating in the labor force is also influencing women's decision to marry or have children.

Source: staronline - 🏆 4. / 75 Read more »

Migrant worker in Singapore awarded S$13,677 in owed salaryAfter a mediation and legal process lasting close to six months, a migrant worker in Singapore was awarded S$13,677 (RM47,777) in owed salary earlier this month by the Employment Claims Tribunal. This was after a previous mediation effort between the worker and his employer arranged by the Tripartite Alliance for Dispute Management (TADM) had failed.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »

Singapore government considers lifting ban on cat ownership in public flatsA proposed move by the Singapore government to allow Housing and Development Board households to own up to two cats per flat, thereby reversing a 34-year ban on cat ownership in public flats, is in the works.

Source: malaymail - 🏆 1. / 86 Read more »