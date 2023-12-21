Former Malaysian Sprinter Thambu Krishnan Passes Away

Former national sprinter Thambu Krishnan, who provided thrills at the height of the magnificence of Malaysian athletics, has passed away. Krishnan, a powerful rival to greats like Dr Mani Jegathesan, died of lung infection at the age of 79. He was the third member of Malaysia's 4x400m relay team at the 1972 Munich Olympics to have died. His son Ganesh described him as an inspirational person who had a big interest in developing talent.





