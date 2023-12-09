Meraque Group partners with Malaysian government to empower youth in robotics and drone training

Meraque Group has signed a MoU with the Ministry of Youth and Sports Malaysia to empower Malaysian youth with education and skills training in robotics and drone solutions. The partnership aims to develop youth skills in drone training workshops and utilize facilities across all branches of Institut Latihan Kemahiran Belia Negara. Meraque Academy, a joint initiative with various organizations, focuses on exposure to UAV/drone industries and community engagement.





