Singapore Tourism Board, TNG Digital, and Alipay+ Sign MoU to Offer Curated Deals for Malaysian Visitors

Singapore Tourism Board (STB), TNG Digital, and Alipay+ have signed an MoU to offer curated deals for Malaysian visitors to Singapore. The partnership will introduce cashless payment options and exciting promotions. Malaysian users of Touch 'n Go eWallet can now use it for booking flights and purchasing travel insurance. Soon, they will be able to pay and redeem promotions across more lifestyle merchants in Singapore.

