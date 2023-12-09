Developers Given Little Time to Speak at The Game Awards 2023

At the opening of last night’s 2023 edition of The Game Awards, host Geoff Keighley hyped the event as an evening “to recognize outstanding creative work in games in 2023.” But as the night went on, the luminaries who were being awarded for their “outstanding creative work” seemed like they weren’t given much time to actually speak about said work.

The Game Awards is held at the end of every year, ostensibly to celebrate and award the labor that goes into the video games we spend countless hours enjoying. As at most awards shows, it’s customary for winners to give a bit of a speech, thanking those who helped make their game, and thus the award, possible. But this year it felt like time was cut short for most developers. Some have speculated that The Game Awards was worried someone might mention the serious labor issues facing the industry, or yet scarier, the current conflict in Gaza, thus inviting that most dreaded of phenomena: controversy





Kotaku » / 🏆 2. in MY We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Game Awards 2023 Nominees AnnouncedThe tenth annual Game Awards are less than a month away and creator and host Geoff Keighley has finally announced the 2023 nominees. The “Game of the Year” category includes expected hits like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur’s Gate III, but also Capcom’s remake of Resident Evil 4. Conspicuously missing among the GotY nominees was Bethesda’s long-awaited sci-fi RPG, Starfield, which scored only one nom among the spate of awards categories.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

The Game Awards 2023: Games That Got SnubbedThe Game Awards 2023 nominations have been announced, but not every great game made the list. Here are the games that got snubbed, according to readers.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Game Awards 2023 Winners and LosersHere are the winners and losers of the Game Awards 2023

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

New Game Releases for December 2023Check out the new game releases for December 2023, including Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince, and get ready for some exciting gaming experiences.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Fashion at The Game Awards: A Reflection of the Industry's Identity CrisisThe article discusses the author's previous criticism of the fashion at The Game Awards and how it influenced the attendees to step up their fashion game. The author also shares their experience attending the awards in-person and the impact of their fashion advice.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »

Wonder Woman Game Won't Be a Live-Service Game, Says PublisherPublisher Warner Bros. Games has denied claims that the upcoming Wonder Woman game will be a live-service game, contrary to previous reports.

Source: Kotaku - 🏆 2. / 86 Read more »