80% of Malaysian children face vision issues due to prolonged screen time

Some 80% of Malaysian children face vision issues attributed to prolonged screen time during the Covid-19 lockdown, according to a 2022 study on refractive error and visual impairment in primary school pupils. Some 60% of the children were diagnosed with myopia (short-sightedness), while 16% exhibited hyperopia (far-sightedness). Notably, one in 10 Malaysian children faces major vision problems, with excessive use of digital devices identified as a key contributing factor.

In response to the findings, Early Childhood Care and Education Council founding president Datuk Dr Chiam Heng Keng said teaching children responsible smartphone usage can mitigate the risk of device overuse. “Instead of completely stopping children from using smartphones, we should emphasise responsible habits from a young age,” she said. A Unicef survey conducted in 2019 across four Asean countries, including Malaysia, revealed widespread smartphone ownership among young children and teenagers, even in rural area





