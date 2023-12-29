Japan's Naoya Inoue becomes undisputed world champion in second weight class after knocking out Marlon Tapales to claim all four super-bantamweight belts. Inoue adds WBA and IBF titles to his own WBC and WBO belts, becoming only the second man to unify all four world titles in two different weight classes.





