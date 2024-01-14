Job Scams Reach 'Pandemic' Levels in Southeast Asia

TRAVEL, good pay and an easy job. With only a few months to graduation, business student May (not her real name) is excited to find these dream jobs advertised. “Throw in free lodging, paid benefits, allowances and other perks in an exotic country, what more can you want?”“They say be careful when the job ads are too good to be true. But to be honest, I’m not really sure how to tell and how to check or verify these ads....

” The rampant job scams and scam parks have become such a clear and present danger in the region that the United Nations has warned that they have reached “pandemic” levels. According to the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNDOC), there is an estimated 100,000 of these “scamdemic” victims from the region – many are trafficked young men and women from China, Malaysia and Singapore. Conned and held captive in the scam parks or fraud factories in the Mekong region of South-East Asia, they are forced to commit a wide range of digital criminal crimes, from online banking scams, romance-investment scams and crypto fraud, to money laundering and illegal gamblin





