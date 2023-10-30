Bilateral cooperation helped reduce congestion at Causeway, says Anwar

SINGAPORE: Congestion at the Causeway connecting Johor Bahru and Singapore has eased following the collective effort by Malaysian ministries, the customs department and their Singapore counterparts, says Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Thanking those involved, he said the congestion was a huge problem for workers from Malaysia who had to wake up at 4am to make the busiest international land border crossing in the world with more than 350,000 travellers a day.

“Singapore requires Woodlands, which is presently under Malaysian authority. We can facilitate the sale, so Singapore can ease the flow of Malaysian workers to Singapore, and similarly Singaporeans coming into Johor, particularly during weekends,” he said during a joint press conference with his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong. headtopics.com

Meanwhile, Lee said Singapore had introduced various initiatives to make cross-border travel smoother and more efficient, while maintaining border security. “We have also started to redevelop Woodlands to increase its capacity and meet the expected long-term growth in cross-border commuters.According to a joint statement, transport agencies from both countries also made progress in increasing the frequency of cross-border bus services and introducing new ferry services.

The Singapore immigration and checkpoints authority (ICA) projected that the traffic volume at Woodlands would have increased by close to 40% by 2050. This means a daily average of about 400,000 travellers, compared to pre-pandemic levels of about 300,000 travellers in 2019. headtopics.com

In another related matter, both Anwar and Lee welcomed the good progress made in the construction of the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

Anwar’s Biography, “Anwar Triumphs” Hits Bookshelves Nationwide The book chronicles Anwar’s sensational journey to becoming the Prime Minister of Malaysia. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJFree Malaysia Today is an independent, bi-lingual news portal with a focus on Malaysian current affairs. Since 2009, we have been presenting news and analyses round the clock, staying true to objectivity – the missing dimension in today’s news scene. Read more ⮕

Anwar arrives in S’pore for 2-day working visitThe prime minister and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will deliberate on measures to further advance relations and cooperation between the two countries. Read more ⮕

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJTunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also says the prime minister does not have a good team. Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu fokus ‘laksana lebih’, bukan jaga hati semua, kata TMJTunku Mahkota Johor berkata, perdana menteri perlu lebih berani dalam membuat sebarang keputusan demi kebaikan negara. Read more ⮕