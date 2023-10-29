Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJ

Johor crown prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim appeared on a podcast hosted by former Umno members Khairy Jamaluddin and Shahril Hamdan. (Keluar Sekejap Facebook pic)

“In my opinion, I think he has to execute more and make more decisions. In my view, I don’t think he has a good team. Later on in the programme, he agreed with Khairy’s views that with the government announcing numerous development blueprints, the focus would now turn to whether it could follow through.Tunku Ismail’s goals as regent

His first priority will be to seek more autonomy for the state’s education department from the federal authority. “I want to monitor all schools, the quality of the teachers, and the schools’ programmes. Even the religious schools.” headtopics.com

Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar Elected As 17th Agong; Sister & Queen Tunku Hajah Azizah Moved ToToday (27th October) Malaysia has elected our 17th Agong. After a long deliberation earlier, it was announced that Johor Ruler Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar will be Read more ⮕

Lagu 80-an kekuatan saya – Razis IsmailLagu 80-an kekuatan saya - Razis Ismail Read more ⮕

‘Anwar Triumphs’ abadikan perjalanan karier politik Perdana Menteri‘Anwar Triumphs’ abadikan perjalanan karier politik Perdana Menteri Read more ⮕

Shafie Apdal says PM Anwar has not done enough, race-based politics must stopKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 28 —Former Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal today said that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has not done enough as a Prime Minister. The Semporna MP... Read more ⮕

Muhyiddin dakwa Anwar pengecut enggan dedah negara ugut MalaysiaMuhyiddin dakwa Anwar pengecut enggan dedah negara ugut Malaysia Read more ⮕

Schools not forced to participate: AnwarSEPANG: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said that Putrajaya will now monitor closely all activities during the “Solidarity With Palestine” week in schools, after several students and teachers were shown in photos and videos using toy firearms as props. Read more ⮕