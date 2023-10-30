Alleged Specs Of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Super GPUs Appear

detail with each subsequent rumour also increases. To that end, the most recent rumour about the GPU series references their CUDA cores.

The source of the rumours comes from the prominent and reliable leakster, kopite7kimi (@kopite7kimi), who posted their information on X, formerly Twitter, on all three RTX 40 Super cards: the RTX 4080 Super, RTX 4070 Ti Super, and RTX 4070 Super.

According to Kopite, the RTX 4080 Super will allegedly be fitted with an AD-103-400 GPU and will house 10,240 CUDA cores. For context, the current RTX 4080 model only comes with 9,728 CUDA cores. Moving on, the RTX 4070 Ti Super will also be fitted with either an AD103-275 or AD102-175 GPU, 8,448 CUDA cores, while the RTX 4070 Super may be rocking an AD104-350 or AD103-175 GPU, and 7,168 CUDA cores. Interestingly, these two cards are the only models that kopite lists their L2 Cache size, which is 48MB. Oh, and the Ti model here will allegedly have a memory bus width of 256-bit.

Beyond that, Kopite's post doesn't share any further possible details about the RTX 40 Series GPU. In fact, they even make it clear that they still cast doubt on the most recent information, including the RTX 4070 Ti Super. NVIDIA, to date, has given us its boilerplate answer regarding unfinished and unannounced products. On the other hand, that answer is more often than not an unofficial indication that the lineup is real, and the possibility of it coming out sometime soon is high.