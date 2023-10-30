Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJ

https://www.freemalaysiatoday.

com/category/bahasa/tempatan/2023/10/30/anwar-perlu-fokus-laksana-lebih-bukan-jaga-hati-semua-kata-tmj/

Anwar needs to execute, lacks decisiveness, says TMJTunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim also says the prime minister does not have a good team. Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populisAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan walaupun tidak populis - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusanAnwar perlu lebih tegas buat keputusan - TMJ Read more ⮕

Anwar perlu fokus ‘laksana lebih’, bukan jaga hati semua, kata TMJTunku Mahkota Johor berkata, perdana menteri perlu lebih berani dalam membuat sebarang keputusan demi kebaikan negara. Read more ⮕

Zambry: PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE, Oct 29 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will undertake a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat, starting... Read more ⮕

PM Anwar attends the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ RetreatSINGAPORE: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will pay a two-day working visit to Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat star... Read more ⮕