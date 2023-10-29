Anwar arrives in S’pore for 2-day working visit

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is in Singapore for the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat. (Bernama pic)

SINGAPORE: Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has arrived in Singapore tonight ahead of his two-day working visit in conjunction with the 10th Malaysia-Singapore Leaders’ Retreat that begins tomorrow. On arrival at the VIP Complex of Changi International Airport at 10pm, Anwar was received by Singapore’s foreign affairs minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and Singapore’s high commissioner to Malaysia Vanu Gopala Menon, along with Malaysian foreign minister Zambry Abdul Kadir and Malaysia’s high commissioner to Singapore Azfar Mohamad Mustafar.

This is Anwar’s third visit to Singapore after becoming prime minister. His first official visit was in January followed by his attendance at the Milken Institute’s 10th Annual Asia Summit in September. headtopics.com

According to Wisma Putra, Anwar and his Singapore counterpart Lee Hsien Loong will deliberate on measures to further advance relations and cooperation, including new initiatives relating to smooth connectivity, cross-border movements as well as collaboration on green energy.

Both leaders will also witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the field of entrepreneurship and a side letter to improve provisions of the Third Malaysia-Singapore Business Development Fund (MSBDF).The Malaysia-Singapore Leaders' Retreat is the highest level bilateral mechanism between the two countries, hosted alternately since 2007.

