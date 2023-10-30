Anwar’s Biography, “Anwar Triumphs” Hits Bookshelves Nationwide 

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

This includes the various monumental moments in Anwar’s political career such as his journey in rising above his persecution to navigating GE15’s hung parliament outcome. As to why the book needed to be written, Trowell explained that Anwar’s story needed to be told and updated, especially since the Reformasi movement had to struggle to overcome what he labelled as an authoritarian government.

Anwar’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was also mentioned in the book. Trowell paid tribute to her for her instrumental role in Anwar’s political journey. Aside from Anwar’s political career, the book also talks about his reluctance to make Tun Dr Mahathir Mohammad the prime minister back in 2018. headtopics.com

“This may well be my last book but then again, Malaysian politics is so unpredictable, anything can happen,” said Trowell. This is not the first time Trowell has written on Anwar’s political career. Anwar Triumphs indeed marks his fourth book on his observations surrounding Anwar’s career in politics.

