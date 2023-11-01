Ample supply of chicken, stable prices bring relief to consumers

A customer, Mustafa Mohammad, 51, expressed relief and hoped that this situation would continue, to avoid burdening consumers. Fazlina Ismail, 49, also expressed her gratitude for the stable chicken prices, thus reducing the burden on the people, especially the B40 group.

Several major hypermarkets and supermarkets selling the item at promotional prices, ranging from RM7.39 to RM7.99 per kilogramme (kg), significantly lower than the previous controlled price of RM9.40 per kg, which ended yesterday, while at morning markets and wet markets, traders sold them for RM8.90 to RM9 per kg.

“Based on my business experience here, the highest price was only RM9.90, but that was in the past. Most residents in this area are from the B40 group, so it’s hard to raise prices,” he told Bernama today.

Ali Abdul Khalid, a 35-year-old chicken seller, said he sold chicken at RM9 per kg today and without an additional cutting service charge.Rosmawati Romli, a 44-year-old trader said that she is relying on the price obtained from the farm and hopes that no sharp hike in the price of chicken.

At Pasar Besar Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, chicken seller Shahril Rashid, 60, kept the price at RM9.40 per kg to avoid burdening his customers, especially those from the B40 group. As for the east coast states, namely in Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan, there has been no increase in the price of chicken. The implementation of the floating chicken prices has not affected the traders.

