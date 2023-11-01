Floating chicken price: Consumers should compare, choose wisely

“Consumers can now make a choice. When there is a floating price, it means that the price will be determined based on economic fundamentals, which are supply and demand. Nur Asyikin also advised consumers to lodge complaints to KPDN if they found that traders were significantly raising the price of chicken.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, state KPDN director Muhammad Zahir Mazlan said that although the price of chicken had been floated, enforcement officers would still conduct checks periodically to ensure that the prices offered to buyers were reasonable.

In PERLIS, state KPDN director Norazah Jaapar said her department was committed to carrying out continuous monitoring and enforcement through the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011 to ensure there was no excessive profit-taking and price manipulation by traders.

He also advised users to use the Price Catcher application to check outlets that offered the best chicken prices in their respective areas.

