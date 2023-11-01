Sivakumar: Invalidity scheme to be expanded to foreign workers

“This is to increase the level of social protection network and provide justice to workers serving in the various sectors and industries, including foreign workers in the country,” he said. The Invalidity Scheme protects workers from disability or death due to any cause not related to work.
“Local workers are covered by the Employment Injury Scheme and Invalidity Scheme, with the employer’s contribution rate of 1.75 per cent while the employee pays 0.5 per cent. Sivakumar also urged employers of foreign domestic workers to contribute to the Perkeso scheme to enable their workers to be protected under the Employment Injury Scheme.
“These statistics show there are a few employers in the country who still do not comply with the directive,” he said. “So far, a total of 37,328 accidents involving foreign workers have been reported to Perkeso, with the total amount of social security benefits that has been paid to those insured and their next of kin reaching RM76.57 million,” he said.
