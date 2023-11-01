Consumers told to report immediately if chicken prices excessive

“I have also received information that the increase in chicken prices will lead to food price hikes...there is no reason to increase the price of food just because the price of chicken has gone up. He said a survey conducted by his team at the main market here found that chicken was selling at the usual rate of between RM7.70 and RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg).

“I do not buy my chicken directly from wholesalers, but from middlemen. Even though it is pricier, my customers still buy. It does not matter if I make less profit but they (customers) have promised to buy from us,“ he said today.

“If the breeder recommends that we should increase, then we will increase (prices) and if the breeder says decrease, then we drop prices.”

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

THESUNDAILY: KPDN Kedah sita mesin pembungkus beras dan 9,000 liter dieselALOR SETAR: Kementerian Perdagangan Dalam Negeri dan Kos Sara Hidup (KPDN) Kedah merampas sebuah mesin pembungkus beras dalam Op Beras Putih Tempatan ...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Penjana Kerjaya: Company owner claims trial to submitting false documents to SocsoALOR SETAR: A company owner pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to seven charges of submitting false documents to Social Security Orga...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Woman claims trial to falsely claiming RM24,500 under Penjana KerjayaThe company owner was alleged to have committed the offence at the Socso office in Alor Setar on June 22, 2021.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕

THESUNDAILY: Consumers: Expansion of Rahmah, Madani Agro Sales the right move to help peopleKUALA LUMPUR: The government’s efforts to expand access to chicken supply through Madani Agro Sales and Rahmah Sales across the country is the right s...

Source: theSundaily | Read more ⮕

STARONLINE: Expansion of Rahmah, Agro Madani sales the right move to help, say consumersWong and her boyfriend Lai Man Wang held a low-key wedding at a private outdoor venue in Hong Kong on Friday.

Source: staronline | Read more ⮕

FMTODAY: Set up social protection floor, government toldThe Federation of Malaysian Consumers Associations says a social protection floor will help reform the country’s social security system and protect the vulnerable.

Source: fmtoday | Read more ⮕