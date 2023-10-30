Expansion of Rahmah, Agro Madani sales the right move to help, say consumers

KUALA LUMPUR: The government's efforts to expand access to chicken supply through the Agro Madani and Rahmah Sales across the country is the right step to enable people to buy chicken at reasonable prices.

"I hope there will not be any more supply shortages or sudden price hikes, especially during the festive seasons, because that would put a strain on the people, especially the B40 group," she said. Amizi Ahmad, 44, a factory worker in Perai, Penang, also hoped such sales will be more frequent so that consumers can save and have more options.

Fadzylah Ismail, 42, a teacher at a school in Negeri Sembilan, supports the government's efforts to curb subsidy wastage as this will enable the implementation of various other initiatives for the people. headtopics.com

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said on Monday (Oct 30) that the government has agreed to end chicken subsidies and price controls effective Wednesday (Nov 1), but would continue subsidising Grade A, B and C eggs under the existing mechanism.

