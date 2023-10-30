Consumers: Expansion of Rahmah, Madani Agro Sales the right move to help people

: The government’s efforts to expand access to chicken supply through Madani Agro Sales and Rahmah Sales across the country is the right step to enable people to buy chicken at reasonable prices.

Housewife, Asiah Jamal, 44, from Melaka, hopes the government will explain the floating mechanism so that it is easily understood by consumers and traders so that chicken is not sold at unreasonable prices.

A retired army personnel Ismail Jusuh, 56, from Klebang, hopes the government can use chicken subsidies to improve the welfare and facilities for the people. Amizi Ahmad, 44, a factory worker in Perai, Penang, also hoped such sales will be more frequent so that consumers can save and have more options. headtopics.com

Housewife Rushika Latiff, 38, agrees that the float system will save her money because of the price competition between traders. “The government’s efforts to maintain subsidies on eggs are also helpful, especially for small businesses in the food, pastry and bakery sectors where a lot of egg is used,“ she said.

Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu said on Monday that the government has agreed to end chicken subsidies and price control effective Wednesday, but would continue subsidising Grade A, B and C eggs under the existing mechanism. headtopics.com

MBSA A juara tarik tali Madani Tug Of WarPasukan Majlis Bandaran Shah Alam (MBSA) A muncul juara Kategori Awam pertandingan tarik tali Madani Tug Of War (MTOWC) 2023 di Stadium Ragbi Perak di sini hari ini. Read more ⮕

TMJ: Welfare of rakyat to be top priority of Sultan Ibrahim's reignGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Ringgit opens strongly amid upcoming Fed and Bank Negara meetingsGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Bersatu's Labuan MP declares support for AnwarGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Is sharing a social media post an offence now, asks 'Ratu Naga'GEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕

Defence Ministry to procure two aircraft to detect submarines in South China SeaGEORGE TOWN: One of the oldest nasi kandar restaurants in the country has ceased to serve its meals at RM5 under Menu Rahmah after the cost of ingredients becomes “unbearable”. Hameediyah Restaurant director Muhammad Riyaaz Syed Ibrahim said it had to stop serving Menu Rahmah last month. Read more ⮕